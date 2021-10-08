Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Shares Gap Up to $13.29

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.29, but opened at $13.96. Sibanye Stillwater shares last traded at $14.47, with a volume of 67,952 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SBSW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sibanye Stillwater has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

Get Sibanye Stillwater alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.96.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a $0.8075 dividend. This is a boost from Sibanye Stillwater’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.69. This represents a dividend yield of 8.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. Sibanye Stillwater’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.22%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 12.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 332,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after buying an additional 37,203 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater in the second quarter valued at $3,058,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater in the second quarter valued at $266,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 130.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,363,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,818,000 after buying an additional 771,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 157.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 319,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,344,000 after buying an additional 195,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.79% of the company’s stock.

Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile (NYSE:SBSW)

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Sibanye Stillwater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sibanye Stillwater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.