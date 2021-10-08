Short Interest in Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) Declines By 17.3%

Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 359,200 shares, a decline of 17.3% from the August 31st total of 434,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 261,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Yunji by 37,441.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 214,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 214,163 shares in the last quarter. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Yunji by 30.5% in the second quarter. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC now owns 223,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 52,343 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Yunji in the first quarter worth $147,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Yunji in the first quarter worth $63,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Yunji in the first quarter worth $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Yunji stock opened at $0.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.48. Yunji has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $6.05. The stock has a market cap of $145.15 million, a P/E ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 1.61.

Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.24. Yunji had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Yunji will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Yunji Company Profile

Yunji, Inc engages in the provision of social e-commerce platform. The firm offers Yunji App, a combination of Yunji VIP App and Yunji Flagship App. It also provides solutions and services that allow suppliers to benefit from the firm’s scale of operations and marketing capabilities. The company was founded by Shang Lüe Xiao in May 2015 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

