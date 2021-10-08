Short Interest in Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) Declines By 21.8%

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200,700 shares, a drop of 21.8% from the August 31st total of 256,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 31.9 days.

OTCMKTS YAMHF opened at $26.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.13. Yamaha Motor has a 52-week low of $14.24 and a 52-week high of $31.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.59.

Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Yamaha Motor had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 8.69%. As a group, analysts forecast that Yamaha Motor will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on YAMHF. CLSA lowered Yamaha Motor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yamaha Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Yamaha Motor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

About Yamaha Motor

Yamaha Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of motorcycles, automotive engines, and transportation equipment. It operates through the following segments Land Mobility, Marine Products, Robotics, Financial Services, and Others. The Land Mobility segment offers motorcycle and parts, four-wheel buggies, snowmobiles, and electrically assisted bicycles.

