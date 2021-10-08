Short Interest in Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) Declines By 19.3%

Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,810,000 shares, a decrease of 19.3% from the August 31st total of 15,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.6 days. Approximately 22.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shift Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.83.

SFT stock opened at $6.84 on Friday. Shift Technologies has a 1 year low of $6.16 and a 1 year high of $12.75. The company has a market cap of $575.76 million, a P/E ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.69 and a 200 day moving average of $7.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 3.00.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.02. Shift Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.94% and a negative return on equity of 85.42%. The company had revenue of $154.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.91 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Shift Technologies will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFT. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Shift Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shift Technologies by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,249,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,397,000 after purchasing an additional 45,658 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shift Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $597,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Shift Technologies by 13,243.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 64,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shift Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $166,000. 49.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shift Technologies

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

