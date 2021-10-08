Short Interest in SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) Decreases By 26.4%

SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, a decline of 26.4% from the August 31st total of 1,780,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SFL shares. DNB Markets upgraded shares of SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SFL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.17.

Get SFL alerts:

Shares of SFL stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.24. 756,247 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,116,661. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.91. SFL has a 52-week low of $5.85 and a 52-week high of $9.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 1.08.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The shipping company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). SFL had a positive return on equity of 9.91% and a negative net margin of 21.52%. The business had revenue of $116.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.69 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SFL will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.28%. SFL’s payout ratio is 68.18%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFL. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in SFL in the second quarter valued at $10,380,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in SFL in the first quarter valued at $8,904,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in SFL by 206.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,337,357 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,231,000 after buying an additional 901,063 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in SFL by 489.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,077,174 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,240,000 after buying an additional 894,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in SFL in the first quarter valued at $4,191,000. 30.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SFL

SFL Corp. Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. It operate through subsidiaries located in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was founded on October 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for SFL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SFL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.