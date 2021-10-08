Short Interest in Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD) Drops By 27.4%

Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 784,000 shares, a decrease of 27.4% from the August 31st total of 1,080,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 185,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KRMD. Zacks Investment Research raised Repro Med Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Repro Med Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

NASDAQ KRMD traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $2.75. 82,847 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,882. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.59. Repro Med Systems has a 12 month low of $2.66 and a 12 month high of $7.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.28 and a beta of 0.47.

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Repro Med Systems had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 million. On average, analysts forecast that Repro Med Systems will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Repro Med Systems news, Director Joseph M. Jr. Manko bought 20,000 shares of Repro Med Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.40 per share, with a total value of $68,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Repro Med Systems by 4.8% in the first quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 62,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Repro Med Systems by 3.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 127,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Repro Med Systems by 24.2% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Repro Med Systems by 145.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 7,275 shares during the period. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Repro Med Systems in the first quarter worth $39,000. 59.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Repro-Med Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of proprietary medical devices. Its product portfolio includes FREEDOM60, FreedomEdge syringe drivers, Precision Flow Rate Tubing, and HIgH-Flo Subcutaneous Safety Needle Sets. The company was founded by Andrew I. Sealfon and Adrian W.

