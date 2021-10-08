Short Interest in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) Declines By 24.5%

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 104,400 shares, a drop of 24.5% from the August 31st total of 138,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

NYSE PCN traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,734. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.35. PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund has a twelve month low of $15.11 and a twelve month high of $19.47.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be given a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 90,701 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 23,556 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 7,468 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 41,994 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 3,631 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 184,039 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,441,000 after acquiring an additional 25,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 307,010 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

