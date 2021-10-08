Short Interest in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) Declines By 24.5%

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 104,400 shares, a drop of 24.5% from the August 31st total of 138,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.
NYSE PCN traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,734. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.35. PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund has a twelve month low of $15.11 and a twelve month high of $19.47.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be given a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th.
PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Company Profile
PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.
