Short Interest in Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) Decreases By 20.3%

Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 584,900 shares, a decline of 20.3% from the August 31st total of 734,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 741,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

PFMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Performant Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Performant Financial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Performant Financial in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Performant Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of PFMT stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.69. The company had a trading volume of 3,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,561,749. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Performant Financial has a 52-week low of $0.58 and a 52-week high of $5.29. The stock has a market cap of $208.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75 and a beta of -0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.52.

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. Performant Financial had a positive return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The firm had revenue of $32.84 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Performant Financial will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Prescott Group Capital Managem purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.70 per share, with a total value of $148,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc sold 76,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total transaction of $364,415.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,975,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,802,324.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 726,943 shares of company stock worth $2,624,687 and sold 547,805 shares worth $2,556,366. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFMT. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Performant Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,814,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Performant Financial in the second quarter valued at about $3,984,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Performant Financial in the first quarter valued at about $1,613,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Performant Financial by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,630,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,114,000 after purchasing an additional 376,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Performant Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.92% of the company’s stock.

Performant Financial Company Profile

Performant Financial Corp. engages in the provision of technology-enabled audit, recovery, customer care, and related analytics services. Its services help identify improper payments, and in some markets, restructure and recover delinquent or defaulted assets and improper payments for both government and private clients.

