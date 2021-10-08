Short Interest in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) Rises By 29.5%

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,900 shares, an increase of 29.5% from the August 31st total of 37,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 871,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 389.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 9,311 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 7,409 shares during the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000.

Shares of NYSE JQC traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.55. 395,461 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 785,105. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.56. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has a 12 month low of $5.76 and a 12 month high of $6.81.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.96%.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.

