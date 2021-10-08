Short Interest in Nighthawk Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MIMZF) Declines By 20.5%

Nighthawk Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MIMZF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,900 shares, a drop of 20.5% from the August 31st total of 106,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.
MIMZF opened at $0.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.84. Nighthawk Gold has a 12 month low of $0.58 and a 12 month high of $1.17.
About Nighthawk Gold
