Short Interest in Nighthawk Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MIMZF) Declines By 20.5%

Nighthawk Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MIMZF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,900 shares, a drop of 20.5% from the August 31st total of 106,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

MIMZF opened at $0.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.84. Nighthawk Gold has a 12 month low of $0.58 and a 12 month high of $1.17.

Get Nighthawk Gold alerts:

About Nighthawk Gold

Nighthawk Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration and evaluation of gold mineral properties in the Northwest Territories. It focuses on Indian Lake Gold property, which is located at north of Yellowest territories. The company was founded on October 8, 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Nighthawk Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nighthawk Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.