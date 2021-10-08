Short Interest in NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC) Expands By 24.3%

NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 548,500 shares, a growth of 24.3% from the August 31st total of 441,100 shares. Approximately 5.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC opened at $4.41 on Friday. NanoViricides has a twelve month low of $2.85 and a twelve month high of $8.71.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NNVC. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NanoViricides during the second quarter valued at about $188,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NanoViricides by 12.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 312,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 34,181 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NanoViricides by 62.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 25,157 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in shares of NanoViricides by 50.0% during the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of NanoViricides during the first quarter worth about $49,000. 7.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NanoViricides, Inc is a development stage company, which engages in the development of nanomedicine drugs against viruses. It focuses on anti-viral therapeutics and is seeking to add to its existing portfolio of products through its internal discovery and clinical development programs. The company was founded by Anil R.

