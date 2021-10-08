Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ) Decreases By 19.8%

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a drop of 19.8% from the August 31st total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.

BSMQ stock opened at $25.82 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares has a one year low of $25.35 and a one year high of $26.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.98.

Get Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.024 dividend. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 100.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 144,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,711,000 after purchasing an additional 72,405 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,791,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 93.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 10,007 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $332,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 82.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 5,398 shares during the last quarter.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.