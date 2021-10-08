Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ) Decreases By 19.8%

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a drop of 19.8% from the August 31st total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.
BSMQ stock opened at $25.82 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares has a one year low of $25.35 and a one year high of $26.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.98.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.024 dividend. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.
