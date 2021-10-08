Short Interest in Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) Grows By 29.2%

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 29.2% from the August 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

In related news, Portfolio Manager Matthew Brill sold 3,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total value of $82,486.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 20.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Invesco Bond Fund by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Bond Fund by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 49,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Bond Fund by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 34,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Bond Fund by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Invesco Bond Fund by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 50,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco Bond Fund stock remained flat at $$20.66 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 29,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,186. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.30. Invesco Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $19.15 and a twelve month high of $21.78.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a $0.056 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th.

About Invesco Bond Fund

Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

