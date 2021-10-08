Short Interest in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Decreases By 15.4%

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,760,000 shares, a decrease of 15.4% from the August 31st total of 6,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days.

IFF stock opened at $138.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $146.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.59. International Flavors & Fragrances has a fifty-two week low of $99.54 and a fifty-two week high of $157.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.43 billion, a PE ratio of 113.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.96.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a boost from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently 55.44%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4,039.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,769,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,084,743,000 after purchasing an additional 7,582,117 shares during the period. Sachem Head Capital Management LP bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter valued at about $908,783,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 204.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,249,407 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $732,869,000 after buying an additional 3,523,760 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the second quarter worth about $495,977,000. Finally, Point Break Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter worth about $412,455,000. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IFF. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.11 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.65.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.