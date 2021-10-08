Short Interest in ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) Declines By 19.9%

ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 754,700 shares, a decline of 19.9% from the August 31st total of 942,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 898,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 106.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 196 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICON Public during the second quarter worth $41,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICON Public during the second quarter worth $67,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in ICON Public by 52.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 390 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in ICON Public in the first quarter worth $130,000.

Get ICON Public alerts:

ICLR traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $265.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,236. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $256.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.84. ICON Public has a fifty-two week low of $168.76 and a fifty-two week high of $301.72.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The medical research company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $871.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.30 million. ICON Public had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company’s revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that ICON Public will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ICLR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised shares of ICON Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ICON Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $276.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ICON Public from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, September 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ICON Public has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.08.

ICON Public Company Profile

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ICON Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICON Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.