Short Interest in Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) Increases By 18.4%

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,700 shares, a growth of 18.4% from the August 31st total of 44,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of GVDBF opened at $4,628.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4,825.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4,484.33. Givaudan has a 52 week low of $3,724.04 and a 52 week high of $5,337.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GVDBF. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Givaudan currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Givaudan SA is engaged in the manufacture and distribution of fragrance and flavour products. It operates through the Fragrances and Flavours segments. The Fragrances segment produces and sells fragrances into business units: Fine Fragrances, Consumer Products and, Fragrance and Active Cosmetic Ingredients.

