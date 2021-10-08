Short Interest in Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF) Expands By 23.8%

Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a growth of 23.8% from the August 31st total of 6,300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 14,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

NASDAQ:FRAF traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.06. 1,539 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,569. The company has a market capitalization of $141.68 million, a P/E ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.87. Franklin Financial Services has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $34.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.22 and a 200 day moving average of $31.46.

Franklin Financial Services (NASDAQ:FRAF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter. Franklin Financial Services had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 28.87%. The company had revenue of $15.31 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from Franklin Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Franklin Financial Services by 173.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 12,255 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,770,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Financial Services by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 10,108 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Franklin Financial Services by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 173,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,550,000 after acquiring an additional 12,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.03% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Financial Services Company Profile

Franklin Financial Services Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in financial services and offers traditional banking. It offers commercial and retail financial services, including the taking of time, savings and demand deposits, the making of commercial, consumer and mortgage loans, and the providing of safe deposit services.

