Short Interest in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) Expands By 18.9%

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,800 shares, an increase of 18.9% from the August 31st total of 30,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DFP. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 70.0% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund during the first quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund during the second quarter worth $234,000.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund alerts:

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund stock opened at $28.59 on Friday. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $26.44 and a 12 month high of $31.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.64.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.1617 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.79%.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management company. It invests in the portfolio of preferred and other income-producing securities. The firm aims to seek total return and to provide high income. The company was founded on October 10, 2012 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

Further Reading: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.