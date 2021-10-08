Short Interest in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) Increases By 27.6%

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 27.6% from the August 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FEX. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $7,075,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 4.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 854,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,412,000 after purchasing an additional 37,485 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 2.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,444,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,647,000 after acquiring an additional 33,193 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter worth $1,286,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 334.8% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 19,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 14,881 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FEX traded up $0.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $86.89. The stock had a trading volume of 11,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,728. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.46. First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $62.20 and a fifty-two week high of $90.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd.

About First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Core Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the S&P 500 Index.

