Short Interest in FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF) Expands By 28.6%

FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,000 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the August 31st total of 45,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

FGF traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.45. The stock had a trading volume of 3,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,366. FG Financial Group has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $9.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.35 and a 200-day moving average of $6.69.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FG Financial Group during the first quarter valued at about $520,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in FG Financial Group by 18.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 18,100 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in FG Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FG Financial Group during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in FG Financial Group during the second quarter valued at about $105,000. 9.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FG Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of personal property insurance in coastal markets including those in Louisiana, Texas and Florida. It offers homeowners, manufactured home and dwelling fire. The company was founded on October 2, 2012 and is headquartered in St. Petersburg, FL.

