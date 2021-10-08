Short Interest in Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC) Declines By 20.1%

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,300 shares, a drop of 20.1% from the August 31st total of 49,200 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,740,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Ensysce Biosciences stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $2.49. 257,445 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 689,145. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.58. Ensysce Biosciences has a 1 year low of $2.23 and a 1 year high of $23.99.

Get Ensysce Biosciences alerts:

Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.45 million during the quarter.

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotech company, engages in developing various prescription drugs. The company is developing tamper-proof opioids using Trypsin Activated Abuse Protection and Multi-Pill Abuse Resistance platforms. Its products treat severe pain and assist in preventing deaths caused by opioid abuse.

Featured Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Ensysce Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensysce Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.