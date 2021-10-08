Short Interest in Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) Declines By 16.8%

Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a drop of 16.8% from the August 31st total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWS opened at $7.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $74.24 million, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.92. Crown Crafts has a 12-month low of $5.66 and a 12-month high of $8.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.58.

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The textile maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.71 million during the quarter. Crown Crafts had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 9.22%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRWS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Crown Crafts by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 227,866 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crown Crafts in the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Crown Crafts by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,402 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 14,029 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Crown Crafts by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 37,117 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Crown Crafts by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,280 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. 39.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown Crafts Company Profile

Crown Crafts, Inc engages in designing, marketing, and distribution of infant, toddler, and juvenile products. It also offers infant and toddler bedding, blankets and swaddle blankets, nursery and toddler accessories, room decor, reusable and disposable bibs, and burp cloths, Hooded Bath towels and wash clothes, development toys and feeding and care goods.

