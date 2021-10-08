Short Interest in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Declines By 27.5%

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 712,000 shares, a decrease of 27.5% from the August 31st total of 982,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 367,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of CRH by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 630,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,638,000 after acquiring an additional 236,856 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CRH by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 621,564 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,201,000 after acquiring an additional 88,795 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CRH in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of CRH by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 70,250 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after acquiring an additional 17,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CRH by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 35,163 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 7,517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

CRH has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.39.

NYSE CRH traded up $0.71 on Thursday, hitting $47.14. 538,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,235. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.80 and a 200-day moving average of $49.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. CRH has a 52 week low of $33.57 and a 52 week high of $53.99. The stock has a market cap of $36.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. CRH’s payout ratio is presently 32.39%.

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

