Short Interest in Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPSR) Drops By 24.0%

Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPSR) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 181,600 shares, a decline of 24.0% from the August 31st total of 238,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 96,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

CPSR stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.96. 8,638 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,563. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.85. Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $266,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 155,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 13,490 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp raised its position in shares of Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 329,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 118,818 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 34,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.69% of the company’s stock.

Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the consumer, healthcare, and technology, media and telecommunications industries.

