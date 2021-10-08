Short Interest in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Rises By 17.0%

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,690,000 shares, an increase of 17.0% from the August 31st total of 2,300,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 722,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDSI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,792,706 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,270 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,578,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 241.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 753,186 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 532,541 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 3,935,053 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,087,000 after purchasing an additional 448,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,588,597 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,581,000 after acquiring an additional 373,956 shares during the period. 60.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BDSI opened at $3.94 on Friday. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 52 week low of $3.04 and a 52 week high of $4.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.48 million, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.66.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. BioDelivery Sciences International had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 31.75%. The firm had revenue of $41.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.02 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BioDelivery Sciences International will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

BDSI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on BioDelivery Sciences International in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised BioDelivery Sciences International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on BioDelivery Sciences International from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.56.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new applications of approved therapeutics to address important unmet medical needs. Its products include Symproic and Belbuca. The company was founded on January 6, 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

