Short Interest in Alpha Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:ASPC) Expands By 20.0%

Alpha Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:ASPC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the August 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of ASPC opened at $9.75 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.70. Alpha Capital Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $9.89.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new stake in Alpha Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $12,136,000. Oribel Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Alpha Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $6,950,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Alpha Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $6,139,000. Sycale Advisors NY LLC acquired a new stake in Alpha Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $4,855,000. Finally, Linden Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Alpha Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $3,155,000.

Alpha Capital Acquisition Company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

