Short Interest in 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) Drops By 16.8%

51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a decrease of 16.8% from the August 31st total of 1,250,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 461,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

JOBS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 51job from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup lowered shares of 51job from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

Shares of JOBS stock traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.87. 6,632 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,722. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.70 and a 200 day moving average of $71.04. 51job has a 52-week low of $59.74 and a 52-week high of $79.58. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 33.34 and a beta of 0.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of 51job by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,282,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,287,000 after purchasing an additional 118,133 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of 51job by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 344,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,564,000 after purchasing an additional 12,309 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of 51job by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of 51job by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 406,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,458,000 after purchasing an additional 56,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc raised its position in shares of 51job by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.62% of the company’s stock.

51job, Inc is a holding company that engages in provision of human resource services. It offers services in the areas of recruitment solutions, training & assessment, and human resources outsourcing, business process outsourcing, professional assessment, executive search and compensation analysis. The company was founded by Kathleen Chien, Rick Yan, Lei Feng, and Norman Lui in 1998 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

