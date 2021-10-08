Short Interest in 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) Drops By 16.8%

51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a decrease of 16.8% from the August 31st total of 1,250,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 461,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.
JOBS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 51job from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup lowered shares of 51job from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.
Shares of JOBS stock traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.87. 6,632 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,722. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.70 and a 200 day moving average of $71.04. 51job has a 52-week low of $59.74 and a 52-week high of $79.58. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 33.34 and a beta of 0.67.
About 51job
51job, Inc is a holding company that engages in provision of human resource services. It offers services in the areas of recruitment solutions, training & assessment, and human resources outsourcing, business process outsourcing, professional assessment, executive search and compensation analysis. The company was founded by Kathleen Chien, Rick Yan, Lei Feng, and Norman Lui in 1998 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.
