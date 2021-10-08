Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY) Receives Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Shop Apotheke Europe from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy.

Get Shop Apotheke Europe alerts:

Shop Apotheke Europe stock opened at $14.97 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.61. Shop Apotheke Europe has a twelve month low of $14.10 and a twelve month high of $29.99.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.