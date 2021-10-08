Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) PT Set at €175.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €175.00 ($205.88) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Baader Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €215.00 ($252.94) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays set a €200.00 ($235.29) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €201.00 ($236.47) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €183.80 ($216.24).

ETR:SAE opened at €136.20 ($160.24) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €139.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of €154.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.02, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 3.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion and a PE ratio of -77.89. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 1-year low of €116.50 ($137.06) and a 1-year high of €249.00 ($292.94).

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

