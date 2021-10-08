ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its stake in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,465 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in ShockWave Medical were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in ShockWave Medical during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in ShockWave Medical during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ShockWave Medical during the first quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in ShockWave Medical during the second quarter worth about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

Get ShockWave Medical alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SWAV. Bank of America cut shares of ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $165.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $152.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.57.

In other news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $340,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 75,678 shares in the company, valued at $12,880,395.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.49, for a total value of $661,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,495,375.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 70,508 shares of company stock valued at $13,375,159. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SWAV opened at $207.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.09 and a 52-week high of $237.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $204.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.27. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.48 and a beta of 1.28.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $55.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.21 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 40.60% and a negative return on equity of 24.14%. ShockWave Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 442.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV).

Receive News & Ratings for ShockWave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShockWave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.