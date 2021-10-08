Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 17,640 Shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) by 43.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 17,640 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Marten Transport were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRTN. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 1,704.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 851.2% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,491 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 3,124 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 28.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 2,700.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Marten Transport during the first quarter worth $187,000. 69.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marten Transport alerts:

In other news, Director Jerry M. Bauer bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $226,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 22.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRTN opened at $15.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.55 and its 200-day moving average is $16.35. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $14.72 and a 52 week high of $19.08.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The business had revenue of $232.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.05 million. Marten Transport had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.07%. Marten Transport’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. This represents a yield of 1%. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is 19.05%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MRTN shares. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Marten Transport in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th.

Marten Transport Profile

Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

Recommended Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Marten Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marten Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.