Shell Asset Management Co. Raises Position in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)

Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,059 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Conduent were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Conduent by 53,625.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 6,435 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Conduent by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Conduent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Conduent by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Conduent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. 77.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNDT opened at $6.87 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Conduent Incorporated has a one year low of $3.17 and a one year high of $8.50. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.85 and a beta of 1.92.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. Conduent had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 15.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Conduent Incorporated will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on CNDT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conduent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Conduent from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Conduent Company Profile

Conduent, Inc engages in the provision of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment provides business process services and customized solutions to clients in a variety of industries.

