Shell Asset Management Co. Increases Stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 116.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,551 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 257.1% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 493.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 718 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the first quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the first quarter worth approximately $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, CEO Jay C. Horgen acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $158.01 per share, with a total value of $316,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,039,551.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dwight D. Churchill acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $160.89 per share, for a total transaction of $160,890.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,193,735.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

AMG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $246.00 target price (up previously from $213.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. boosted their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, boosted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Affiliated Managers Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.00.

Shares of NYSE AMG opened at $153.10 on Friday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.76 and a twelve month high of $180.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $161.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.37.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $586.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $590.66 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 20.33%. Equities analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 17.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.30%.

Affiliated Managers Group Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

