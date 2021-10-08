Shell Asset Management Co. Has $384,000 Stock Position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its stake in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 43.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,699 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 5,867 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SKX. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 291.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 110.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 995.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,959 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 2,392.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 741 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total transaction of $40,169.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total transaction of $391,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,741 shares of company stock valued at $2,862,700. Company insiders own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on SKX shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.20.

SKX stock opened at $42.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.70. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.06 and a 1 year high of $55.87.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company’s revenue was up 127.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skechers U.S.A. Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

