Shell Asset Management Co. Decreases Position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,363 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in The New York Times were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The New York Times by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 10,166,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736,918 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP increased its stake in shares of The New York Times by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 4,919,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,078 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The New York Times by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,023,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,449,000 after purchasing an additional 248,418 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of The New York Times by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,876,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,721,000 after purchasing an additional 318,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of The New York Times by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,625,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,319,000 after purchasing an additional 355,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

NYT opened at $52.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.39 and a 200 day moving average of $46.29. The company has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 63.72 and a beta of 0.81. The New York Times Company has a 12 month low of $37.21 and a 12 month high of $58.73.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $498.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.35 million. The New York Times had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The New York Times’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The New York Times Company will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. The New York Times’s payout ratio is 28.87%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th.

The New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It operates through the news product and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

