Shell Asset Management Co. Boosts Position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,521 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,232,231 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $376,371,000 after purchasing an additional 172,571 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,710,967 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $152,156,000 after purchasing an additional 538,330 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 317.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,536,819 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $158,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,526 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,168,109 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $120,514,000 after purchasing an additional 361,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,031,984 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $91,774,000 after purchasing an additional 252,324 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE CRI opened at $93.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.65 and a 200 day moving average of $100.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 3.14. Carter’s, Inc. has a one year low of $79.15 and a one year high of $116.92.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.95. Carter’s had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The company had revenue of $746.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Carter’s, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CRI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Carter’s in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carter’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

In other Carter’s news, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,800 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.91, for a total transaction of $288,148.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail; U.S. Wholesale; and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

