SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 4,254 Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,254 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $3,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNN. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in National Retail Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $45,163,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 229.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,043,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,899,000 after acquiring an additional 726,796 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,993,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 56.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,329,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,571,000 after purchasing an additional 476,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,290,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,872,000 after buying an additional 461,347 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NNN opened at $44.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 13.34 and a current ratio of 13.34. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.41 and a 52 week high of $50.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.65.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $179.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.00 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 36.28%. National Retail Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This is an increase from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 84.46%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NNN. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.63.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

