SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 24,362 Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) by 67.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,362 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $3,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 11,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Nwam LLC grew its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 13,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Gitterman Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. 83.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

HASI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

In other news, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.42, for a total transaction of $1,168,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,514,272.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 63,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.84, for a total transaction of $3,663,180.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 93,333 shares of company stock worth $5,426,981. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HASI stock opened at $54.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.37, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.81. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.62 and a 52 week high of $72.42. The company has a quick ratio of 22.96, a current ratio of 22.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is currently 104.48%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI).

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.