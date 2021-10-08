SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 160,620 Shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) by 799.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 180,705 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 160,620 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Zuora were worth $3,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZUO. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zuora in the second quarter worth $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zuora in the first quarter worth about $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zuora during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Zuora during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Zuora in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. 64.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zuora alerts:

Shares of NYSE ZUO opened at $16.63 on Friday. Zuora, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.27 and a 1-year high of $18.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.98 and a beta of 2.16.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). Zuora had a negative return on equity of 41.89% and a negative net margin of 23.79%. The firm had revenue of $86.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.41 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

ZUO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Zuora from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Zuora in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.83.

In other news, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 4,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total value of $79,327.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,192 shares in the company, valued at $247,650.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 15,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total value of $263,799.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 276,228 shares of company stock valued at $4,658,445 over the last ninety days. 12.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZUO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO).

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.