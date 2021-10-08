Seven Eight Capital LP Takes Position in Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 23,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,299,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Domtar by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 85,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,230,000 after acquiring an additional 7,470 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Domtar by 5.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,719,000 after purchasing an additional 6,951 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Domtar by 15.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Domtar by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Domtar by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,107,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $262,609,000 after buying an additional 561,083 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UFS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Domtar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $55.50 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Domtar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Domtar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

UFS opened at $55.25 on Friday. Domtar Co. has a 52 week low of $22.70 and a 52 week high of $55.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 1.85.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). Domtar had a positive return on equity of 4.75% and a negative net margin of 3.58%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Domtar Co. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domtar Company Profile

Domtar Corp. engages in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of fiber-based products, which includes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products. It operates through the Pulp and Paper segment, which involved in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of communication, specialty and packaging papers, as well as softwood, fluff, and hardwood market pulp.

