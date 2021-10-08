Seven Eight Capital LP Takes Position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,108 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,329,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 2.8% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in Acuity Brands by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 10,943 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Acuity Brands during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Acuity Brands by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,805 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 5.0% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,681 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Acuity Brands from $216.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $212.00 to $209.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $218.00 price target on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on Acuity Brands from $184.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Acuity Brands from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Acuity Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.63.

Shares of Acuity Brands stock opened at $199.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $178.30 and its 200-day moving average is $176.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $87.90 and a one year high of $204.00.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The electronics maker reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.42. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $992.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.92%.

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

