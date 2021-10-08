Seven Eight Capital LP Sells 4,341 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Seven Eight Capital LP cut its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,159 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,341 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 126,470 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,479,000 after purchasing an additional 50,170 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 179,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,172,000 after buying an additional 10,985 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 14.6% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 45,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after buying an additional 5,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concentric Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,107 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Get The Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

In other news, EVP Salla Francis J. La sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total transaction of $1,235,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,424,063.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $54.53 on Friday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $33.19 and a 1 year high of $56.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.07 and its 200 day moving average is $50.86. The stock has a market cap of $47.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.13. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Bank of New York Mellon announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to reacquire up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is an increase from The Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 26th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 33.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.46.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK).

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.