Seven Eight Capital LP Purchases Shares of 20,963 The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 20,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 70.5% in the second quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 108.8% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. 66.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $53.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $232.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.86. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $47.30 and a 12-month high of $57.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 86.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on The Coca-Cola from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist boosted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.25.

In other The Coca-Cola news, COO Brian John Smith sold 10,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $556,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 144,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,026,343.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 19,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $1,124,971.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 196,745 shares in the company, valued at $11,116,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,188 shares of company stock worth $3,864,107 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Featured Article: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.