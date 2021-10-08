Seven Eight Capital LP Purchases New Shares in Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,268 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,000. Seven Eight Capital LP owned about 0.09% of Danaos as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DAC. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Danaos during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Danaos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Westhampton Capital LLC acquired a new position in Danaos during the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. Harvey Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Danaos in the 2nd quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaos by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaos alerts:

DAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danaos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Danaos from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Danaos from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

Shares of NYSE DAC opened at $74.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Danaos Co. has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $89.41.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.08. Danaos had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 146.11%. The company had revenue of $146.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.96 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Danaos Co. will post 13.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Danaos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.86%.

Danaos Company Profile

Danaos Corp. engages in the provision of marine and seaborne transportation services. It offers services by operating vessels in the containership sector of the shipping industry. The company was founded by Dimitris Coustas in1972 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Danaos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.