Seven Eight Capital LP Buys Shares of 43,879 ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 43,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,491,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in ABB during the 1st quarter valued at $4,015,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of ABB by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 204,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,951,000 after buying an additional 10,947 shares during the period. Premier Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ABB by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 105,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after buying an additional 11,760 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ABB during the 1st quarter valued at $19,814,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ABB by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after buying an additional 7,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ABB shares. Kepler Capital Markets raised ABB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas raised ABB to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 37 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised ABB from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.88.

Shares of ABB stock opened at $33.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $68.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. ABB Ltd has a twelve month low of $24.07 and a twelve month high of $38.03.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.25 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 20.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that ABB Ltd will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABB Profile

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

