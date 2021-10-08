Seplat Petroleum Development (LON:SEPL) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $91.73

Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc (LON:SEPL) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 91.73 ($1.20) and traded as high as GBX 92.40 ($1.21). Seplat Petroleum Development shares last traded at GBX 91.40 ($1.19), with a volume of 116,886 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of £537.76 million and a P/E ratio of 11.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 91.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 91.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.93, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Seplat Petroleum Development’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.57%.

Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc engages in the oil and gas exploration and production, and gas processing activities in Nigeria. It operates a seven oil and gas blocks in the Niger Delta region. The company holds 45% interest in the OML 4 that covers an area of 267 km2; OML 38 covering an area of 2,094 km2; OML 41 that covers an area of 291 km2; and OML 40, which covers an area of 498 km2 located onshore within the Niger Delta.

