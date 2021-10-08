Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sensus Healthcare, Inc. is a medical device company It specializes in the treatment of non-melanoma skin cancers and other skin conditions, such as keloids, with superficial radiation therapy. The company’s portfolio of treatment devices consists of the SRT-100(TM) and SRT-100 Vision(TM). Sensus Healthcare, Inc. is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida. “

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sensus Healthcare has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRTS opened at $3.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $62.33 million, a PE ratio of -28.84 and a beta of 0.47. Sensus Healthcare has a 12-month low of $2.32 and a 12-month high of $6.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.58 and a 200-day moving average of $3.72.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 million. Sensus Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 10.02% and a negative net margin of 13.60%. On average, analysts forecast that Sensus Healthcare will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRTS. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 73.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 8,980 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sensus Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 340.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 34,699 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Sensus Healthcare by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 46,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sensus Healthcare by 23.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 11,105 shares in the last quarter. 7.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sensus Healthcare, Inc operates as a medical device company, which provides treatments for both oncological and non-oncological skin conditions. The firm’s portfolio of treatment devices includes the SRT-100, SRT-100+, and SRT-100 Vision. Its main product superficial radiation therapy (SRT), a photon x-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, and other skin conditions, such as keloids.

