Sensient Technologies (SXT) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 15th.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $335.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.81 million. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 8.55%. Sensient Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts expect Sensient Technologies to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SXT opened at $90.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.28 and a beta of 0.94. Sensient Technologies has a 52 week low of $61.38 and a 52 week high of $94.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 55.91%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In related news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 22,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $87.35 per share, with a total value of $1,974,808.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 436,820 shares of company stock worth $39,557,510 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sensient Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 369.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 318,902 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250,966 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.76% of Sensient Technologies worth $27,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of colors, flavors, and fragrances. It operates through the following segments: Flavors and Fragrances Group; Color Group; and Asia Pacific Group segments. The Flavors and Fragrances segment includes beverage flavors, bionutrients, savory flavors, sweet flavors, natural ingredients, and fragrance compounds and ingredients.

