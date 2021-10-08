SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) Short Interest Update

SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 599,300 shares, a growth of 17.1% from the August 31st total of 511,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 947,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEAC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in SeaChange International in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in SeaChange International by 18.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,235 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 14,289 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in SeaChange International in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in SeaChange International during the first quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in SeaChange International during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

Get SeaChange International alerts:

Shares of SEAC remained flat at $$1.03 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 863 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,657,345. The company has a market cap of $50.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 0.78. SeaChange International has a one year low of $0.69 and a one year high of $2.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.05 and a 200 day moving average of $1.14.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.06. SeaChange International had a negative return on equity of 43.42% and a negative net margin of 95.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that SeaChange International will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SeaChange International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th.

SeaChange International Company Profile

SeaChange International, Inc engages in the provision of multiscreen video delivery and advertising solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Middle East; Latin America; and Asia Pacific. The firm’s products and services include video platform, content management, advertising, user experience, maintenance and support, framework and support services, and professional services.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for SeaChange International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaChange International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.