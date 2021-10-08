Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Shares Acquired by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 704.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 414,918 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 363,362 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned about 0.20% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $13,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 97.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $32.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.29. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $23.68 and a 52-week high of $34.94.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.